Man Shot In Stomach In Garfield

July 4, 2017 12:10 AM
Filed Under: Fern Street, Garfield, Shooting

GARFIELD (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the stomach in Garfield on Monday night.

Officers were sent to the 200-block of Fern Street just after 10 p.m. for a report that a man had been shot.

Police say while officers were on their way to the scene, they received a report that a 31-year-old man had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The victim was then transported to UPMC Presbyterian in critical condition.

According to police, a dark-colored vehicle was seen fleeing the area of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

