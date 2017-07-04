Authorities: 5-Year-Old Killed While Brothers Play With Gun

July 4, 2017 11:42 PM
Filed Under: Child Shot, Fatal Shooting, Mississippi

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi authorities say a 5-year-old boy was killed when a gun went off while he and his 6-year-old brother played with it.

Winston County Coroner Scott Gregory tells The Clarion-Ledger the boys’ father and grandfather were asleep after working night shifts when the gun went off Tuesday afternoon.

He says the gunshot woke them, and they thought someone had lit a firecracker indoors.

News media report the accident happened in a house about 26 miles southwest of Starkville.

Gregory says Jeremiah Brown was hit in the head and died instantly.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh says the incident is still under investigation but he does not expect charges to be filed.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch