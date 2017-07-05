Attorneys General Across America Call For End To ‘Spoofing’ Robocalls

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Attorneys general from around the country are joining forces in an effort to stop those annoying robo-calls.

They’re asking the Federal Communications Commission to put an end to “spoofing” which is when robocallers disguise their numbers so you think a legitimate business is calling.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is one of 29 other attorneys general who have asked the FCC to change the rules.

“Essentially if you go to pick up the phone it looks like it’s a call from Pittsburgh, it looks like a legit local business, but it’s not,” Shapiro said.

The new FCC chairman says tackling the scam is complicated, but he’s formed a robocall strike force to work toward fixing the problem.

“There’s that one person who will take the offer or scam, and that’s enough for the economics of robocalling to work,” says Alex Quilci, the CEO of YouMail.

More than 29-billion robocalls bombarded American’s last year.