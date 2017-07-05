Man, 22, Killed In Hit-&-Run Crash, Suspect Sought

July 5, 2017 1:13 PM
Filed Under: Blacklick Township, Cambria County, Cardiff Road, Jacob Hale, Pennsylvania State Police

BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – State Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Cambria County Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident happened near the intersection of Cardiff and Allie Buck roads in Blacklick Township around 11:45 p.m.

For unknown reasons, Jacob Hale, 22, of Mineral Point, was lying down in the road when he was struck by a vehicle.

Hale suffered fatal injuries in the incident.

cambria fatal suv Man, 22, Killed In Hit & Run Crash, Suspect Sought

(Photo Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police)

The vehicle, which is believed to be a white SUV, did not stop at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Ebensburg barracks at (814)-471-6500.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch