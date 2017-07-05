Man, 22, Killed In Hit-&-Run Crash, Suspect Sought

BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – State Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Cambria County Tuesday night.
According to police, the incident happened near the intersection of Cardiff and Allie Buck roads in Blacklick Township around 11:45 p.m.
For unknown reasons, Jacob Hale, 22, of Mineral Point, was lying down in the road when he was struck by a vehicle.
Hale suffered fatal injuries in the incident.
The vehicle, which is believed to be a white SUV, did not stop at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Ebensburg barracks at (814)-471-6500.
