Cole’s Pitching, Hitting Lead Pirates Past Phillies 5-2

July 5, 2017 11:47 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Phillies, Pirates, Pittsburgh Pirates

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Gerrit Cole pitched six strong innings and hit a tiebreaking two-run single to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.

Josh Bell had an RBI triple and Jordy Mercer had two hits and also tripled for the Pirates, who have won three of four.

Maikel Franco homered and Daniel Nava doubled and had three hits for the Phillies.

Cole (7-7) rebounded from a poor outing last Friday against San Francisco and a shaky first inning against the Phillies, allowing two runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. The right-hander struck out the side in his final inning.

Felipe Rivero, pitching on his 26th birthday, recorded his fifth save by striking out the side in a scoreless ninth.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

