Oilers Sign Star Connor McDavid To $100 Million Deal

July 5, 2017 4:39 PM
Filed Under: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – The Oilers have signed star captain Connor McDavid to an eight-year, $100 million deal.

McDavid led the NHL in scoring with 100 points last season, en route to winning the Hart Trophy as league MVP.

Drafted first overall by the Oilers in 2015, the 20-year-old McDavid has been the catalyst of Edmonton’s transformation from league bottom dweller to contender.

With McDavid leading the way, the Oilers reached the playoffs for the first time in a decade last season, eliminating San Jose before falling in seven games to Anaheim in the second round.

The deal has an average annual value of $12.5 million.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch