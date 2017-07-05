Police: Heavily Armed Driver Shoots Self After Pursuit

July 5, 2017 1:23 PM
Filed Under: Butler County, Middlesex Township, Zachary Carr

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania State Police say a man wearing a bullet-proof vest and driving with carful of weapons shot himself after first goading two local officers into chasing his vehicle.

Troopers say 28-year-old Zachary Carr, of Allison Park, revved his engine near a Middlesex Township officer watching for speeders on Route 8 in southern Butler County before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

After that officer gave chase, Carr allegedly sideswiped another township cruiser engaged in an unrelated traffic stop, and that officer joined the chase.

Trooper James Long says Carr eventually stopped his car, got out wearing the vest, then shot himself in the head, ending the pursuit. Police found other weapons in the car and say Carr may have been intoxicated and upset about a domestic dispute hours before.

The Butler County coroner planned an autopsy Wednesday.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    July 5, 2017 at 1:33 PM

    o well

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch