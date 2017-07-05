Police: Heavily Armed Driver Shoots Self After Pursuit

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania State Police say a man wearing a bullet-proof vest and driving with carful of weapons shot himself after first goading two local officers into chasing his vehicle.
Troopers say 28-year-old Zachary Carr, of Allison Park, revved his engine near a Middlesex Township officer watching for speeders on Route 8 in southern Butler County before 1 a.m. Wednesday.
After that officer gave chase, Carr allegedly sideswiped another township cruiser engaged in an unrelated traffic stop, and that officer joined the chase.
Trooper James Long says Carr eventually stopped his car, got out wearing the vest, then shot himself in the head, ending the pursuit. Police found other weapons in the car and say Carr may have been intoxicated and upset about a domestic dispute hours before.
The Butler County coroner planned an autopsy Wednesday.
