Social Media Trend Alert: What Is The Watermelon Dress?

July 5, 2017 1:53 PM
Filed Under: Instagram, watermelon dress

CBS Local– Some of those who want to, and can, get creative with how they eat a watermelon have begun taking to social media for some laughs. The watermelon dress trend is simple: all you need is a phone, Instagram account, watermelon and imagination.

By chewing (or carving) the watermelon into the shape of a dress and holding it in front of the camera for an illusion in depth perception, funny pictures are to be had where it appears those pictured are wearing their fruit.

{W A T E R M E L O N. D R E S S} Attention les amis avec le code #PastequeEva vous bénéficiez de -20% sur toutes les pastèques de votre supermarché ! 😊🍉🍉🍉 ▫️ J'adore les pastèques ! C'est frais, peu calorique et ça aide à s'hydrater un peu 😉 ▫️ N'oubliez pas de manger 5 fruits et légumes par jour !!! 🍍🍑🍒🍈🍓🍇🍌🍋🍊🍐🍎🍏 ▫️ #fitness #fitnessgirl #fitgirl #musculation #motivation #love #healthy #healthylife #fitfrenchies #fitfam #sportaddict #shape #aesthetics #nopainnogain #hardwork #teamshape #làondiscute #foodspring #foodspringfamily #leggings #dream #nopainnogain #girlswithmuscle #paigehathaway #gymshark #sun #music #flexfriday #nosquatsnoass #watermelondress

A post shared by Virginie 🔵⚪🔴 (@eva_healthy_fit) on

Definitely more refreshing than the water bucket challenge of years past!

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch