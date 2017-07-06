Carnegie Science Center Replacing Omnimax Screen With 31-Hour Movie Marathon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Carnegie Science Center is sending the Rangos Omnimax Theater out in style, with a 31-hour movie marathon.

The Rangos Omnimax Theater at Carnegie Science Center was state of the art, in 1991. Now, it’ll be replaced by the Rangos Giant Screen Cinema.

From film – to digital, and goodbye to the Omnimax dome.

“One of the reasons for that is, there are fewer and fewer films shot for and meant to be projected onto a dome like that,” says Chad Hunter, director of the future Cinema. “So we’re going to have a new giant flat screen, and we’ll be able to show any film that way.”

In the projection room, the projector drops down from above when one film ends, and he projectionist moves quickly to get the next one loaded.

Sara Leonard has 15-minutes to get the next film up and running. It’s one of those jobs where you have to be everywhere at once. But what happens when digital takes over?

“As far as I know, I will not be out of a job,” she says. “I hope I won’t be out of a job.”

Chad Hunter assures her the her job is safe. He also says the domed theater is going out in style, with a 31-hour marathon. It starts at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, and continues through five p.m. on Sunday.

“You come in and buy a ticket,” he adds. “We put a wrist band on you. You can see five films, go home, come back at three in the morning. It’s all one price.”

Ten dollars, and be sure to bring a thermos of coffee.