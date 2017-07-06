Heavy Rain Triggers Widespread Flooding In City Of Butler

July 6, 2017 1:26 AM
Filed Under: Butler, Butler County, Flooding

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Widespread flooding covered roads and trapped people in homes and businesses in the City of Butler overnight.

It was caused by heavy rain that fell Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning.

A Flash Flood Warning for central Butler County issued by the National Weather Service was scheduled to expire at 2:30 a.m. The NWS said Butler County officials had reported that conditions were starting to improve at 1 a.m.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Butler City Fire Department station at 200 North Washington Street.

The worst flooding appeared to be concentrated in the area of the lower west side of the City of Butler. Cars were trapped and abandoned in the rising waters and some people were trapped inside businesses.

Northern parts of the City of Butler also saw major flooding. Police reported Wick Street was destroyed by flood waters. There was also a reported landslide along nearby Mercer Road near Butler Memorial Park.

Further north, Route 8 was blocked off near the Clearview Mall.

