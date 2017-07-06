Market Square Coffeehouse Fire Started In Roaster, Ruled Accidental

July 6, 2017 1:39 PM
Filed Under: John Shumway, Market Square, Nicholas Coffee Company

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A four-alarm fire at a Market Square business has been determined to be accidental.

According to officials, the fire started in a coffee roaster at Nicholas Coffee Company around noon on Friday.

It’s the second fire for the Market Square landmark this year. In February, the roaster also burst into flames.

The fire was out around 1:30 p.m., but it was difficult to fight because flames were trapped in the walls. Officials say that one bystander was treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

For firefighters, it was grueling. They had to climb on the roof and chop holes to get the fire out.

The fire reached four alarms due to the high heat and humidity that day.

