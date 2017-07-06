Pa. Budget Still Lacks Revenue Plan

HARRISBURG (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – Pennsylvania lawmakers passed a state budget last Friday, one day before the start of the new fiscal year.

But the budget bill remains sitting on the governor’s desk, as legislative leaders continue struggling with how to close a deficit of more than $2 billion.

Gov. Tom Wolf has 10 days from last Friday to veto the budget bill, sign it or let it become law without his signature.

The governor has indicated he’ll keep his options open until Monday night, unless there is a revenue package before then.

Halfway through that 10-day period, the state Capitol was pin drop quiet Wednesday, with no sign that a revenue deal is at hand.

Steve Miskin, spokesman for the House majority Republican leader, said work continued behind the scenes.

“The leaders have met in person and they’ve had a number of phone conversations over the last few days, trying to come to an agreement on the revenues,” said Miskin.

Expansion of gaming and borrowing are two big options being discussed to fill the budget gap.

Rank and file lawmakers will not return to the Capitol until Friday at the earliest, but Miskin adds that progress so far is “positive.”

