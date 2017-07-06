SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Polanco, McCutchen Lead Pirates Past Phillies

July 6, 2017 11:32 PM
Filed Under: Pirates, Pittsburgh Pirates

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Gregory Polanco had four hits with a home run and two RBIs, and Josh Bell homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night.

Andrew McCutchen added three hits with two doubles for the Pirates, who have won three straight.

Aaron Altherr had two hits and two RBIs for the Phillies.

Chad Kuhl (3-6) allowed three runs – two earned – and six hits in a career-high seven innings.

Juan Nicasio pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.

Bell made up for his third-inning defensive gaffe with a two-run homer in the fourth that gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead. He then broke a 3-all tie in the eighth with a double to right field off Joaquin Benoit (1-3) that scored the go-ahead run.

