Prisoner Receives Added Time On Sentence For Throwing ‘Poop Bomb’ At Officer

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – A prison inmate has received additional years on his sentence after he threw a self-made “poop bomb” at an unsuspecting corrections officer.
The Delaware County Daily Times reports Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Carmody accepted the prosecution’s recommendation of adding two to four years in state prison to 28-year-old Gartor Kiki Brown’s sentence Wednesday. Assistant District Attorney Andrew Davis said the behavior was deplorable, with Carmody saying it was dangerous and could spread disease.
It is a specific crime to throw feces, urine, semen, blood or saliva on a corrections officer.
Brown testified at the trial what had occurred was a mistake, and that he was trying to get rid of the feces when it struck the officer. He maintained this explanation during sentencing and did not apologize.
