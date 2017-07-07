Suspect Accused Of Sexual Assault, Running Man Over In Custody

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Authorities say a man who was considered “extremely dangerous” was taken into custody Friday.
Authorities say when Antonio Wilkins arrived at a party in Westmoreland County on Tuesday night, he got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at David Stoudt. When Stoudt tried to get away, Wilkins got back in the vehicle and began to drive away, striking Stoudt and dragging him under the vehicle.
Wilkins was also wanted for multiple thefts at a campground in Donegal, and he was also accused of statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.
According to the Westmoreland County sheriff’s office, authorities received a tip that led them to a home on Norwood Street on Friday. Wilkins was found inside, and he was taken into custody without incident. Authorities also found a stolen handgun at the home.
The Allegheny County sheriff’s office and Allegheny County detectives assisted in Wilkins’ capture.
