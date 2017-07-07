SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Car Crashes Into Front Of West View Home

July 7, 2017 4:18 AM
Filed Under: West View

WEST VIEW, Pa. (KDKA) — Police were searching for the driver of a car that crashed into the front of a house in West View early Friday morning.

Police and emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Highland Avenue around 2:45 a.m. It appears the car had been traveling west on Highland Avenue when something caused it to leave the road.

When police arrived, they found the car had smashed into the front porch of a home, causing significant damage. The driver was gone.

Crews towed the car and installed a brace to support the damaged front porch.

The house is occupied. No one inside was injured.

