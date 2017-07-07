SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Groomsman, 29, Jailed In Sexual Assault Of 15-Year-Old Bridesmaid

July 7, 2017 2:18 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County Jail, John Sylvester Young

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A 29-year-old groomsman has been jailed for sexually assaulting the 15-year-old bridesmaid he escorted at a Pennsylvania wedding.

John Sylvester Young pleaded guilty last week to statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors. The plea came after prosecutors dropped some of the charges against him.

Young and the bridesmaid were paired together at a September 2016 wedding.

Police say Young gave the girl several alcoholic drinks at the reception, kissed and touched her, and then had sex with her when the bridal party retired to a Pittsburgh-area hotel.

The girl was related to the groom who, prosecutors say, confronted Young and contacted authorities.

Young was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months in jail by an Allegheny County judge.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch