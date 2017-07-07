Police: Transgender People Targeted In Paintball Attack

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police are searching for suspects who they believe intentionally targeted transgender people with paintballs.

Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker says the suspects fired at a couple walking Thursday afternoon from a silver Infiniti. The woman was hit before the car drove away.

The car drove by and fired at people sitting on a porch at the Morris Home, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center for transgender people, a few minutes later.

Walker says three people were hit, with welts on their bodies showing from the paintballs.

Police say this is the third attack on transgender people in the area this week.

The nonprofit organization that runs the Morris Home says in a statement they are doing everything possible to ensure the safety and well-being of those they support.

