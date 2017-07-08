9 Accept Plea Deals In Jail Protest, 2 Plan To Do So

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Nine of eleven people arrested in a violent protest near the Allegheny County Jail in downtown Pittsburgh have agreed to plea deals, and attorneys for the other two say they plan to do the same.
Authorities said armed, masked demonstrators set off fireworks, threw rocks at jail windows, struggled with officers, damaged cars and sprayed graffiti in March at a protest of jail medical care.
Nine protesters originally charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors pleaded guilty Friday to summary counts of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
A defense attorney says a tenth defendant charged with aggravated assault will plead guilty to misdemeanor resisting arrest. The eleventh defendant was charged with possession of Mace and brass knuckles, and his attorney said he will plead guilty to a misdemeanor weapons count.
