Port Authority Bus Crashes Into Cannon In Brookline

July 8, 2017 3:22 PM
Filed Under: Brookline, Bus Crash, Port Authority

BROOKLINE (KDKA) — A Port Authority bus crashed into a cannon in Brookline on Saturday afternoon.

It happened on Brookline Boulevard near Brookline Park and Chelton Avenue.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

Details on the crash have not yet been released, but at the scene, a KDKA news crew found a Port Authority bus partially on the sidewalk. A cannon had crashed through the front left passenger side window and was still sticking in the window around 3 p.m.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

