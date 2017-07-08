Port Authority Bus Crashes Into Cannon In Brookline

BROOKLINE (KDKA) — A Port Authority bus crashed into a cannon in Brookline on Saturday afternoon.
It happened on Brookline Boulevard near Brookline Park and Chelton Avenue.
Details on the crash have not yet been released, but at the scene, a KDKA news crew found a Port Authority bus partially on the sidewalk. A cannon had crashed through the front left passenger side window and was still sticking in the window around 3 p.m.
It is unknown if there were any injuries.
