Donald Trump Jr. Tweets Altered ‘Top Gun’ Scene With President, CNN

July 8, 2017 4:07 PM
WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) — Just days after President Donald Trump tweeted a mock video of him pummeling a man with a CNN logo over his face, Donald Trump Jr. shared another mock video referencing the president’s criticism of the cable news network.

Around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Trump Jr. shared a video from an Instagram user called “Old Row Official.” The video shows an altered clip from the 1986 movie “Top Gun.” In the clip, a fighter pilot with the president’s face shoots down a jet with the CNN logo plastered over it.

Trump Jr. also shared the video on Twitter, saying “One of the best I’ve seen” followed by emojis of the American flag and a face crying with laughter.

On Sunday, the president tweeted a mock video in which he pummels a man whose face is obscured by the CNN logo outside a wrestling ring.

