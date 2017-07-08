Construction Company Offers Free AR-15 Rifle With Roof Installations

DECATUR, Ala. (KDKA) — An Alabama construction company has posted a video online in which they offer a free AR-15 rifle to anyone who gets a new roof installed.

Digital Roofing Innovations posted the ad to their Facebook page on the Fourth of July.

In the video, co-owner Zach Blenkinsopp says, “If you sign up for a new room with Digital Roofing Innovations, you are going to get you a free AR-15 rifle after we complete the roof.”

Co-owner Chris McGuire told CBS affiliate WIAT that the ad was their attempt to create a viral video on a small marketing budget, and he posted the video in extremely conservative Facebook groups and extremely liberal Facebook groups.

According to WIAT, customers will receive a voucher for a free gun once construction on their roof is complete. The customers still need to undergo all the same background checks they would go through if they were buying their own gun.

CBS Denver reported back in May that a Colorado company was offering the same promotion — a free AR-15 rifle with every new roof.

The owner of that company told CBS Denver, “The whole idea came about because there’s so many roofing companies in Colorado, there’s no way to stand apart.”

