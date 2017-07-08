Crews Begin Work To Prevent McKnight Road Flooding

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Crews began work Saturday morning on a collapsed pipe in the hopes of preventing future flooding on McKnight Road.
Public Works director Michael Funk descended 22 feet to the heart of the storm sewer pipe beneath the woods behind the old mattress store Friday and saw that 20 percent of the pipe was open.
A sink hole formed about the collapsed area, and the combination created an underground dam, which forced runoff during heavy rains to surface and flood McKnight Road.
McKnight Road has flooded many times during recently severe weather, and officials want to make the repairs and fix the problem as soon as possible.
Crews are bringing in more equipment Monday, and officials hope to have it fixed by the end of next week.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter