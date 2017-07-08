Report: 10-Year-Old Calls Police When Mother, Grandmother Overdose

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 10-year-old boy reportedly had to call police when both his mother and grandmother overdosed in their Elliott home last month.

It happened on June 22 at a home on Herschel Street.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that 32-year-old Kristin Garrett and 72-year-old Janet Garrett were supposed to be watching Kristin’s 10-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter when both overdosed on heroin.

Police reports obtained by the Post-Gazette say the boy found the women lying unresponsive on the living room floor. He then ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

The women were revived with Narcan when paramedics and police arrived on the scene. Both were taken to UPMC Mercy.

According to the Post-Gazette, the children’s father arrived at the house to take custody of his son and daughter.

Both women are facing charges of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

