Firefighters Revive Two Dogs After Arnold Fire

ARNOLD (KDKA) — Firefighters revived two dogs they rescued from a fire in Arnold late Saturday night.
Crews were called to a home in the 1700-block of Woodmont Avenue just before midnight.
According to Arnold Station 95-1, when firefighters arrived on the scene, the occupants of the home said their two dogs were missing.
After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found both dogs under a bed in the room where the fire had been. They brought the dogs outside and began to perform CPR.
A video from Arnold Fire #2 photographer Steven Matto shows the firefighters successfully reviving both dogs and placing them on a stretcher. The pets were then taken to an emergency vet office.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released.
