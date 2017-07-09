North Carolina Episcopal Priest Charged In Florida Road Rage

July 9, 2017 1:08 PM
Filed Under: Florida, North Carolina, Road Rage

STUART, Fla. (AP) – The rector of an Episcopal church in North Carolina is facing criminal charges in Florida after police say he pointed a gun at another vehicle in an apparent road rage incident.

Media reports say 35-year-old Rev. William Rian Adams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Martin County, Florida records show he was released from jail on $15,000 bail.

State troopers say a pickup truck driver was closely following a Corvette on Florida’s Turnpike and tried to pass the car when its driver pointed a handgun at him. Troopers then stopped Adams in the Corvette.

Records show Adams is rector of Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, North Carolina. Church officials didn’t immediately respond to a call seeking comment and no attorney was listed for Adams.

  1. Deputy53 says:
    July 9, 2017 at 1:19 PM

    Wow! A church “official” driving a Corvette. Guess they must make GOOD money today.
    And FYI-There are NO “state troopers” in Florida. Highway Patrol-yes, but no State Police.Whoever wrote the story, needs to do some fact checking next time.

