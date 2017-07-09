North Carolina Episcopal Priest Charged In Florida Road Rage

STUART, Fla. (AP) – The rector of an Episcopal church in North Carolina is facing criminal charges in Florida after police say he pointed a gun at another vehicle in an apparent road rage incident.
Media reports say 35-year-old Rev. William Rian Adams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Martin County, Florida records show he was released from jail on $15,000 bail.
State troopers say a pickup truck driver was closely following a Corvette on Florida’s Turnpike and tried to pass the car when its driver pointed a handgun at him. Troopers then stopped Adams in the Corvette.
Records show Adams is rector of Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, North Carolina. Church officials didn’t immediately respond to a call seeking comment and no attorney was listed for Adams.
One Comment
Wow! A church “official” driving a Corvette. Guess they must make GOOD money today.
And FYI-There are NO “state troopers” in Florida. Highway Patrol-yes, but no State Police.Whoever wrote the story, needs to do some fact checking next time.