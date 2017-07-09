Woman Killed In Manchester Shooting, Another Injured

MANCHESTER (KDKA) — One woman was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Officers were sent to the 1100-block of Liverpool Street just after 4 a.m. for a report of gunshots in the area.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found two victims. A 27-year-old woman had been shot in the leg and was transported to a local hospital.
The other victim, a 30-year-old woman, had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the 27-year-old victim has since been released from the hospital.
The victims’ identities have not yet been released.
No further details on the shooting are available. Anyone with information about this shooting should contact police at (412) 323-7800. Tips can be made anonymously.
The investigation is ongoing.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter