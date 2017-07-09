Teen Purchases Two Jackpot Scratch-Off Tickets In One Week

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KDKA) — A California teenager won hundreds of thousands of dollars after she purchased two winning scratch-off tickets in one week.
California Lottery officials say 19-year-old Rosa Dominguez recently purchased a few scratch-off tickets at a gas station in Paso Robles, Calif. One of those $5 tickets ended up being worth $555,555 — the top prize.
A few days later, Dominguez decided to try her luck again and purchased one more $5 scratch-off ticket at another gas station. She again won the top prize; this time the jackpot was $100,000.
Dominguez told lottery officials she planned to use her $600,000-plus winnings to buy herself a new car and go shopping.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter