Texas Man Catches Hammerhead Shark Weighing More Than 1,000 Lbs.

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KDKA) — A man smashed a 30-year Texas state record when he reeled in a hammerhead shark that weighed more than 1,000 lbs. Sunday.
The shark was caught Sunday afternoon at the Texas City Jaycees’ 2017 Tackle Time Fishing Tournament in Texas City.
At the end of the tournament, the group announced the 1st place winner on Facebook and posted a picture of Tim McClellen with his 1,033-pound catch.
According to the Texas City Jaycees, McClellen’s shark smashed a 30-year state of Texas record.
James Massa Jr. won 2nd place with a 817-pound tiger shark.
