Activists Attempt To Hang ‘Resist’ Banner At Trump Tower

CHICAGO (AP/KDKA) – Greenpeace activists unfurled a banner from Trump Tower in Chicago to protest the Trump administration’s stance on global warming.

Chicago police say seven protesters were taken into custody Friday for attempting to hang the banner, which had the words “resist” and “defend.'” An arrow was next to “resist” and “defend” covered a picture of the earth. The banner also bore the name of the environmental group.

The activists attempted to pull the banner to the 25th floor of the tower, where a 20-foot “TRUMP” sign is attached. It didn’t appear the activists, working from an open-air deck, reached their goal.

The organization sent out a statement shortly before the effort saying “activists with Greenpeace USA are at Trump International Hotel in downtown Chicago, preparing to send a message that the Trump Administration can’t ignore.”

CBS Chicago reports that the following four people have been charged with one felony count each of criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct: 27-year-old Taylor Blevons, 28-year-old Wendy Jennings, 43-year-old Jeremy Alpert, and 47-year-old David Khoury.

Two others, 31-year-old Jessica Bryant and 54-year-old Shirley Sexton, were charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct.

Bryant, Sexton, Blevons and Alpert are from the Chicago area. Jennings is from Minnesota, and Khoury is from Arkansas.

Blevons, Jennings, Alpert and Khoury are Greenpeace activists, but Bryant and Sexton are not officially connected to the organization.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)