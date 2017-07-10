Third Annual Amazon Prime Day Offers 30 Hours Of Exclusive Deals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Just hours to go before Amazon’s highly anticipated “Prime Day.”

It’s 30 hours of exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members.

Once this starts, Amazon will be releasing deals as often as every five minutes. It’s the third year the online retail giant has had the event.

“You can almost think of it as the new Black Friday because it’s six months from the Christmas shopping season,” said Dr. Audrey Guskey, a marketing professor at Duquesne University.

And some Amazon customers do plan on checking it.

“As the mother of two toddlers, a three and a two year-old, I absolutely love Amazon Prime,” said Lorielle Loman of Mount Washington.

Josh Hosey from Kittanning said: “If I was a Prime member, I probably would ‘cause I’m very into electronics, and I do buy stuff from there.”

Because the deals are only available to Prime members, Dr. Guskey says this is Amazon’s way to get you to sign up.

“It’s an encouragement for people who aren’t Prime members to perhaps take advantage of it.”

Amazon’s website says to expect deals on everything from ear buds, to a drone, to a camera, to a magnetic screen door, to a comforter.

As for specific prices, USA Today reports an Amazon Echo will sell for $89.99, which is half off!

And according to BestBlackFriday.com, the $89.99 price is $50 less than the sale price last Black Friday.

USA Today reports that a 55″ Element Amazon Fire TV will sell for $399.99, which is a $250 dollar savings.

A 32″ 720p TCL TV will go for $99.99. But in this case, Best Black Friday says the TV is actually $30 more than Black Friday last year.

Dr. Guskey says Prime Day is generally good for electronics. However, “you really need to know prices because some of them might be just okay, and some of them might be phenomenal. Certain things like TVs are supposed to be excellent prices.”

Being a Prime member normally costs $99 dollars a year, but Amazon is offering a free thirty day trial during Prime Day.

They’re also offering special deals for voice orders. So you need an Alexa device and you just say, “Alexa, what are your deals?”

