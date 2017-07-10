911 Calls Reflect Chaos From Shooting At Gender Reveal Party

July 10, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: Cincinnati, Ohio, Shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) – Recorded 911 calls reflect chaos and confusion after a deadly shooting at a gender reveal party in Ohio that caused the expectant mother to lose her baby.

WCPO-TV reports one caller told a dispatcher: “There’s a whole lot of people here shot.”

Colerain Township police say two gunmen opened fire Saturday night at a house party held to reveal the gender of a pregnant woman’s unborn child.

One woman died, and eight people were injured. The slain woman was identified as 22-year-old Autum Garrett, of Huntington, Indiana.

The injured included three young children and the expectant mother, who told local media she lost her baby after being shot in the leg.

A motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear.

The gunmen fled. No arrests have been made.

