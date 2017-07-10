WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Clemente Museum Starts Petition To Retire No. 21 Across MLB

July 10, 2017 3:12 PM
Filed Under: MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, Roberto Clemente, Roberto Clemente Museum

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Clemente Museum is pushing for Major League Baseball to retire Roberto Clemente’s No. 21 across all teams.

Clemente was the first Latino player inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame.

He also worked to help Latin American players and help children through sports programs.

The museum started a petition on Change.org to persuade MLB officials.

To view and sign the petition, visit Change.org here.

