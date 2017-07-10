SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Studies Reveal Benefits Of Drinking Coffee

July 10, 2017 5:53 AM
Filed Under: Coffee, Health Benefits

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — That morning cup of coffee may help you live longer.

Two studies confirm people who consume the most coffee have a significantly lower risk for death. They found those who drink three or more cups of coffee a day had the most benefit.

The first study conducted in Europe was the largest ever of its kind. A second study had the same finding, but also showed the benefits are across all ethnic groups.

