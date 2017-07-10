Studies Reveal Benefits Of Drinking Coffee

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — That morning cup of coffee may help you live longer.
Two studies confirm people who consume the most coffee have a significantly lower risk for death. They found those who drink three or more cups of coffee a day had the most benefit.
The first study conducted in Europe was the largest ever of its kind. A second study had the same finding, but also showed the benefits are across all ethnic groups.
