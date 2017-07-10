2 Adults, 1 Child Critically Injured In Crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were critically injured in a two-car accident Monday morning in Highland Park.
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Allegheny River Boulevard.
A Pittsburgh Police spokesperson says one vehicle was on fire when emergency crews arrived on the scene, but the fire was quickly extinguished.
Crews had to extricate three patients who were trapped in the vehicles. They were transported to area hospitals in critical condition. Police say the patients include a 50-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and a 9-year-old child.
Police remained on the scene for hours after the accident, and traffic restrictions were in place at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Allegheny River Boulevard.
