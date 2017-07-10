Facebook Hoax Involving Jayden K. Smith Spreads On Social Media

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s a new warning spreading like wildfire on Facebook warning people not to accept a friend request, or else they’ll be hacked.

Turns out it’s another hoax.

The message being spread warns users not to accept a friend request from someone named Jayden K. Smith because he is a hacker who will hack users.

The warning varies, but it looks something like this:

“Please tell all the contacts in your messenger list not to accept Jayden K. Smith friendship request. He is a hacker and has the system connected to your Facebook account. If one of your contacts accepts it, you will also be hacked, so make sure that all your friends know it. Thanks. Forwarded as received. Hold your finger down on the message. At the bottom in the middle it will say forward. Hit that then click on the names of those in your list and it will send to them.”

The website thatsnonsense.com says it’s just the latest in a string of fake hacker warnings.

Adding someone as your friend on Facebook won’t compromise your accounts, but it’s definitely recommended that you don’t add someone you don’t know.