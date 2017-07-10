Boil Water Advisory Issued For More Than 80 Homes In Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for nearly 90 homes in Murrysville until further notice.

Officials say the affected area includes customers on Hope Court, Ivy Drive, Johnston Court, Jude Court, Linda Drive, Mayer Drive and Meadowbrook Drive. Customers who live in the area have been notified by automated call.

According to the authority, a broken valve was reported at Linda Drive around 1:30 a.m.

While some customers in the wider area may have had water pressure fluctuations initially, crews were able to isolate the area where the advisory is now in effect by closing some valves.

Officials say no contamination has been found, but with repairs causing a loss of pressure, the precautionary advisory was necessary.

Officials say two consecutive negative bacterial tests are required over two days before they can lift the advisory.

Until then, customers under the Boil Water Advisory are asked to either use bottled water or boil their water for one full minute before using it. That includes for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or making food.

The authority says the water is safe for bathing, washing clothing and flushing toilets.

They are hoping to lift the advisory by Wednesday, July 12.

