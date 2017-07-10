WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Man In Custody After Barricading Himself In North Side Home

July 10, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: Cedar Avenue, North Side, Standoff, SWAT Incident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have taken a man into custody after a SWAT situation on the city’s North Side this morning.

According to emergency dispatchers, the SWAT team was called in when a man barricaded himself inside a home on Cedar Avenue.

He was taken into custody uninjured and was checked by paramedics.

There’s no word yet on what sparked the situation.

