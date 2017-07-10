Man In Custody After Barricading Himself In North Side Home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have taken a man into custody after a SWAT situation on the city’s North Side this morning.
According to emergency dispatchers, the SWAT team was called in when a man barricaded himself inside a home on Cedar Avenue.
He was taken into custody uninjured and was checked by paramedics.
There’s no word yet on what sparked the situation.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter