Case Against Nude Model, Photographer Heading To Criminal Court

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — The man and woman accused of having a nude photo shoot at a busy shopping center will have their cases heard in criminal court.

Michael Warnock, of Pittsburgh, and Chelsea Guerra, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, went before a magistrate judge Monday morning.

Police said the nude photo shoot happened on the morning of Saturday, April 8, 2017, at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Monroeville.

Police said 64-year-old Warnock was photographing 21-year-old Guerra while she was wearing only black stockings and heels.

The two were arrested after the alleged incident of indecent exposure and arrived at court separately today for their preliminary hearings before Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Herbst.

Turns out — no hearing was held.

Guerra waived her right to a preliminary hearing, sending her charges to court.

The other drug charges initially filed against Warnock were withdrawn and he waived his right to have a hearing on the others.

Warnock’s attorney Ryan Tutera told KDKA his client is a professional photographer who has done a great deal of freelance work for major adult publications over the course of his career.

“Two charges were withdrawn and we are looking forward to a resolution in this matter pretty quickly. Ok. Thank you,” said Tutera as he and his client were leaving court.

Warnock and Guerra are set to have their formal arraignment on Sept. 8, 2017.

