Hearing In Penn State Frat Pledge’s Death Set To Resume

July 10, 2017 9:34 AM
Filed Under: Bellefonte, Beta Theta Pi, Penn State, PSU, Timothy Piazza

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – A preliminary hearing is set to resume Monday for 18 Penn State fraternity members who are facing charges in connection with the February death of a pledge after a night of drinking.

The hearing in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, began with a 10-hour proceeding last month, when a detective was the lone witness. It’s expected to last at least until Tuesday.

Some of the members of the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity are accused of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault, while others face less serious allegations.

The case centers on the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

A judge will decide if there’s enough evidence to send the case to county court for trial.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

