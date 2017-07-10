Public Hearing On Proposed Cuts To LIHEAP

A public hearing will give people a chance to share their thoughts on a proposed cut to the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.
State officials have pitched a plan to slash funding by 25%.
The LIHEAP program provides heating assistance for the poor.
The public hearing will be held Thursday, from 10 a.m. to noon, in the Gold Room on the fourth floor of the Allegheny County Courthouse.
Those who wish to testify must register in advance by calling 717-772-7906 or 866-857-7095.
For more information on the state’s plan, click this link.