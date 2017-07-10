Registered Sex Offender Sought, Accused Of Assaulting 2 Boys With Autism

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County have issued an arrest warrant for a registered sex offender accused of sexually assaulting two boys with autism.

Greensburg Police say they are charging 38-year-old Robert Petrill with eight counts of indecent assault and two counts of corruption of minors.

According to the criminal complaint, the victims’ mother told investigators the assaults happened in August or September of 2016 while Petrill was staying in her family’s apartment.

Police say he was a friend of her boyfriend, and the couple was not aware that Petrill was a registered sex offender

She also told police that one of her sons “was left alone with Petrill several times.” Petrill stayed at the family’s apartment for about one week.

Police say Petrill has prior convictions for indecent assault in 2000, 2002 and 2005. He also has prior arrests for failure to comply with registering as a sex offender in both 2014 and 2016.

Authorities believe he may be staying in Philadelphia and has ties to Westmoreland County.

Anyone with information on Petrill’s whereabouts is asked to the City of Greensburg Police at 724-834-3800.

