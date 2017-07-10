Study: Pennsylvania Ranks Among Worst For Rude Drivers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Just a few short months ago, Pittsburgh drivers were ranked the worst drivers in the country by one study, turns out, now we’re being called the rudest drivers as well.

According to a new study Pennsylvania ranks near the bottom of a list of the country’s most courteous drivers.

Pennsylvania ranked 42nd out of 50 states, that’s a “D” grade.

Drivers were asked questions like: “How often do you use turning signals?” or “Would you steal someone’s parking spot?”

Not surprisingly the question Pennsylvania drivers fared the worst on: “What do you do when you’re in the left lane and suddenly realize your exit is rapidly approaching all the way on the right?

a. Turn on your blinker and merge right as quickly as possible

b. Get off at the next exit

c. Make a beeline for your exit

The survey found that the east coast had the least courteous drivers.

New York was the state with the least courteous drivers.

Idaho, New Mexico, Oregon, Montana and Alaska had the most courteous drivers.

The survey was done by Kars4Kids, which promotes courteous driving. The campaign is called Drive Human, with the goal of reminding drivers that they share the road with other people, not faceless cars.