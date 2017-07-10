Report: Woman Sets Boyfriend On Fire, Uses Urine To Put Out Flames

PENN HILLS (KDKA) – A Penn Hills woman reportedly set her boyfriend on fire while he was asleep and then used urine to put out the flames.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that 38-year-old Leigh Ann Sepelyak is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide and arson.

Penn Hills police Chief Howard Burton told the Post-Gazette that Sepelyak had an argument with her boyfriend late Saturday or early Sunday, and when he went to sleep, she poured gasoline on him, lit a cigarette and flicked it onto the mattress.

The Post-Gazette says the man woke up when he caught fire and jumped out of bed. Sepelyak then grabbed a bucket the couple had been using as a toilet and threw urine on him to put out the flames.

According to Burton, Sepelyak was living in her parents’ basement with her boyfriend, and they had been using the bucket as a toilet so they wouldn’t have to bother her parents upstairs when they needed to use the restroom.

Burton told the Post-Gazette the man was taken to UPMC Mercy with burns to 25-30 percent of his body. He was in critical condition on Sunday, but Burton says his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Sepelyak was sent to the Allegheny County Jail on Sunday, but posted bail Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 17.

