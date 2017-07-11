SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Girl, 11, Stopped For Speeding Says Her Mom Lets Her Drive

July 11, 2017 11:01 PM
Filed Under: Houston

HOUSTON (AP) – An 11-year-old Houston-area girl who was pulled over for speeding told police that her mother allows her to drive but that this was the first time without an adult.

Police in Pasadena say the girl told them she was driving her 10-year-old brother home after they stopped her for driving 49 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Their 25-year-old mother, Maria DeJesus Lopez, has been charged with two counts of child endangerment and is free on $3,000 bond following a Monday court appearance.

Police spokesman Vance Mitchell says the girl told officers it wasn’t the first time her mother had allowed her drive, but that this was the only time alone with her brother.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

