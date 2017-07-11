Teen Electrocuted While Using Phone In Bathtub

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Texas teenager was killed when the cellphone she was charging fell into a bathtub and she was electrocuted.
KCBD reports that 14-year-old Madison Coe was in the tub at her father’s home in New Mexico when the accident happened.
Relatives say the phone was plugged in and it appears Madison grabbed it as it was being charged.
“There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone. And that was just very obvious that that’s what had happened,” the girl’s grandmother, Donna O’Guinn told KCBD.
The girl had just graduated from the eighth grade.
Her family says she wants something good to come out of Madison’s death, so they’re warning others.
“We need to be aware. We need to teach our children that electricity and water do not mix,” O’Guinn said.