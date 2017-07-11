Police: Suspect Jumps From Roof & Flees, Plunges 15-Feet Into Storm Drain To Elude Capture

JEANNETTE (KDKA) — A man is in custody after police say he jumped first from a roof, led officers on a chase through Jeannette, and then jumped 15-feet into a storm drainage tunnel to try and avoid capture.

The suspect is identified as 29-year-old Chastin Crosby of Jeannette.

He is facing a long list of charges including burglary, escape, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, criminal trespass and drug possession.

According to the criminal complaint, it all happened Monday morning when police were called to the suspect’s ex-girlfriend’s home on South Sixth Street.

Investigators say Crosby went to the home to confront her new boyfriend. He broke a window on the second flood and started screaming. That’s when the people inside called 911.

The criminal complaint reports that Crosby then jumped from the roof, ran past police, jumped over a fence and a foot chase ensued through the southern part of Jeannette.

Police tracked him to some bushes where they tried to take him into custody using a Taser, but missed.

Crosby fled again. Police eventually cornered him behind a home in the 500 block of South Fifth Street, which is right along Brush Creek.

The criminal complaint says that’s when Crosby decided to jump over the rail and plummeted 15 feet down a storm and flood drain to the bottom of the creek.

A officer managed to follow him into the underground storm drainage tunnel. That’s where the two struggled. The officer managed to finally take Crosby into custody using a Taser.

The Jeannette Fire Department dropped a ladder in order to get the suspect and officer out of the tunnel and back above ground.

Crosby was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $25,000 bond.

Stay with KDKA for Ross Guidotti full report on this story at 5:30 p.m.