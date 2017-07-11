Cooking Corner: Bastille Day Recipes

This week on the Cooking Corner, Market District Chef Crystal Baldwin stops by with some recipes for Bastille Day celebrations.

Onion Tart

Serves: 6

Prep Time: 1 ½ hours (including chilling time)

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

Crust

1 cup all-purpose flour

¼ sp salt

6 tbsp unsalted butter, cut into small pieces and chilled

5 tbsp ice cold water

Filling:

4 tbsp unsalted butter

4 cups Vidalia onions, thinly sliced

6 sprigs thyme

2 tbsp crème fraîche

Salt and pepper to taste

1 egg beaten with 1 tablespoon of milk

Directions:

CRUST: In a bowl, combine the flour with the salt. Rub the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Drizzle the water over the flour and stir gently just until incorporated; Flatten the dough into a disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 1 hour.

FILLING: In a skillet, melt the butter. Add the onions and thyme; cook over moderately high heat, until the onions are golden. Remove from the heat and discard the thyme. Stir in the crème fraîche and season to taste. Let cool.

Position a rack on the lowest rung and preheat the oven to 375°. On a floured work surface, roll out the dough to a 12-inch round and transfer to a lined baking sheet. Spread the onions on the round, leaving a 1 1/2-inch border. Fold the edge of the dough up and over the filling and brush the edge with the egg wash.

Bake the tart, until the dough is dark brown on the bottom.

Transfer the tart to the top shelf and bake for about 5 minutes longer, until the top of the crust is browned. Transfer the tart to a rack and let cool slightly.

Cherry Clafoutis

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Serves: 6

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

7 tbsp sugar

1/8 tsp salt

6 large eggs

1 ¼ cup milk

1 tbsp vanilla

3 cups cherries

Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425°. Butter a 9-inch pie pan and add the cherries. Combine the flour, sugar, salt, eggs, milk and vanilla in a blender and blend until light and very smooth, about 1 ½-2 minutes. Pour the batter into the pie pan. Bake until set and golden brown. Let cool slightly. Dust with confectioners’ sugar.

