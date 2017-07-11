Severe Thunderstorm Knocks Out Power For Thousands Of Duquesne Light Customers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands of Duquesne Light customers are without power Tuesday night after severe thunderstorms rolled through the area.
Duquesne Light officials say the outage is affecting approximately 5,800 customers as of 9:30 p.m.
Crews will be working Tuesday night and Wednesday to restore service. Officials say power should be restored to the majority of customers by noon on Wednesday.
According to a release, the most extensive damage was in Beaver County, where strong winds and heavy rain knocked trees onto power lines.
Duquesne Light reminds customers to always assumed a downed wire is live and avoid driving over or going near downed wires.
Outages or dangerous situations can be reported at DuquesneLight.com or by calling 1-888-393-7000.
