Severe Thunderstorm Knocks Out Power For Thousands Of Duquesne Light Customers

July 11, 2017 9:57 PM
Filed Under: Duquesne Light, power outage, Severe Thunderstorms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands of Duquesne Light customers are without power Tuesday night after severe thunderstorms rolled through the area.

Duquesne Light officials say the outage is affecting approximately 5,800 customers as of 9:30 p.m.

Crews will be working Tuesday night and Wednesday to restore service. Officials say power should be restored to the majority of customers by noon on Wednesday.

According to a release, the most extensive damage was in Beaver County, where strong winds and heavy rain knocked trees onto power lines.

Duquesne Light reminds customers to always assumed a downed wire is live and avoid driving over or going near downed wires.

Outages or dangerous situations can be reported at DuquesneLight.com or by calling 1-888-393-7000.

