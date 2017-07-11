SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Couple Raising Three Grandchildren After Daughter’s Death Win $1M

July 11, 2017 9:43 PM
Filed Under: Lottery Winners, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (KDKA) — A New Jersey couple coping with a tragic situation had a stroke of good luck when their Mega Millions ticket matched all five winning numbers.

The New Jersey Lottery says Jackie and Rande from Long Branch won a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize on March 31.

Their luck, however, came after a family tragedy. The couple’s daughter lost her battle with Lupus, and Jackie and Rande are raising their three young grandchildren.

A friend of the couple, who have been married for almost 17 years, called them “the most deserving people in New Jersey.”

“They have helped so many other people in their times of need, and now it is their turn to receive this very necessary blessing,” she told the lottery.

The couple says they will use the money for their immediate bills first, then use the rest to continue to raise their grandchildren.

“This will be the beginning of good fortune to our family,” Jackie told lottery officials.

The lottery announced Tuesday that the couple had collected their winnings.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch